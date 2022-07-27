Municipal Waste Premiere New Animated Music Video For “Grave Dive”
Thrash metal band Municipal Waste premiere an official animated music video for their track, “Grave Dive“, taken from the band’s latest album “Electrified Brain“, which was released earlier this month.
Pierre Mousquet created the video streaming via YouTube for you now below:
Tells frontman Tony Foresta:
“We are very excited to premiere another video off the new record. We thought it would be a good idea to bring back Pierre and IMOV studios for another animated film since we loved the last one so much. This video has more Easter eggs than the holiday where Jesus died.”
Adds Mousquet:
“Almost ten years after ‘You’re Cut Off‘, I had the chance, once again, to dive into Municipal Waste‘s awesome universe to create the ‘Grave Dive‘ animated video. The song gave me endless inspiration resulting in too many ideas to fit in a 2:32 long video. So don’t blink!”
You can catch Municipal Waste live at the below booked dates over the coming months:
w/ At The Gates (performing “Slaughter Of The Soul“) & Thrown Into Exile:
08/17 Los Angeles, CA – Henry Fonda Theatre
08/18 Pomona, CA – Glasshouse
08/19 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
w/ At The Gates (performing “Slaughter Of The Soul“) & Enforced:
08/22 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
08/23 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
08/24 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
08/25 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
08/26 Montreal, QC – Corona
08/28 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
08/29 Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore
08/30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Municipal Waste:
09/08 Cave-In-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault
09/08-11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
w/ Anthrax:
09/27 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
09/29 Manchester, UK – Academy
09/30 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
10/01 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
10/03 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
10/04 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
10/06 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
10/08 London, UK – Brixton Academy
10/11 Tilburg, NET – O13
10/13 Paris, FRA – Bataclan
10/14 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle
10/15 Leipzig, GER – Werk 2
10/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega Main Hall
10/18 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn
10/19 Stockholm, SWE – Annexet
10/21 Oulu, FIN – Tullisali
10/22 Turku, FIN – Logomo
10/23 Talinn, EST – Kultuurikatel
10/25 Warsaw, POL – Stodola
10/26 Frankfurt, GER – Batschapp
10/27 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn
10/29 Brno, CZE – Sono
10/31 Budapest, HUN – Babra Negra
11/01 Zagreb, CRO – Culture Factory
11/02 Vienna, AUT – Arena
11/04 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz
11/05 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Enterprise Earth Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Counterparts Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Municipal Waste Premiere New Animated Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.