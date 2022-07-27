Municipal Waste Premiere New Animated Music Video For “Grave Dive”

Thrash metal band Municipal Waste premiere an official animated music video for their track, “Grave Dive“, taken from the band’s latest album “Electrified Brain“, which was released earlier this month.

Pierre Mousquet created the video streaming via YouTube for you now below:

Tells frontman Tony Foresta:

“We are very excited to premiere another video off the new record. We thought it would be a good idea to bring back Pierre and IMOV studios for another animated film since we loved the last one so much. This video has more Easter eggs than the holiday where Jesus died.”

Adds Mousquet:

“Almost ten years after ‘You’re Cut Off‘, I had the chance, once again, to dive into Municipal Waste‘s awesome universe to create the ‘Grave Dive‘ animated video. The song gave me endless inspiration resulting in too many ideas to fit in a 2:32 long video. So don’t blink!”

You can catch Municipal Waste live at the below booked dates over the coming months:

w/ At The Gates (performing “Slaughter Of The Soul“) & Thrown Into Exile:

08/17 Los Angeles, CA – Henry Fonda Theatre

08/18 Pomona, CA – Glasshouse

08/19 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

w/ At The Gates (performing “Slaughter Of The Soul“) & Enforced:

08/22 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

08/23 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

08/24 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

08/25 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

08/26 Montreal, QC – Corona

08/28 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

08/29 Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore

08/30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Municipal Waste:

09/08 Cave-In-Rock, IL – Full Terror Assault

09/08-11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

w/ Anthrax:

09/27 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

09/29 Manchester, UK – Academy

09/30 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

10/01 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

10/03 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

10/04 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

10/06 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

10/08 London, UK – Brixton Academy

10/11 Tilburg, NET – O13

10/13 Paris, FRA – Bataclan

10/14 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle

10/15 Leipzig, GER – Werk 2

10/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega Main Hall

10/18 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn

10/19 Stockholm, SWE – Annexet

10/21 Oulu, FIN – Tullisali

10/22 Turku, FIN – Logomo

10/23 Talinn, EST – Kultuurikatel

10/25 Warsaw, POL – Stodola

10/26 Frankfurt, GER – Batschapp

10/27 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

10/29 Brno, CZE – Sono

10/31 Budapest, HUN – Babra Negra

11/01 Zagreb, CRO – Culture Factory

11/02 Vienna, AUT – Arena

11/04 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz

11/05 Zurich, SWI – Komplex