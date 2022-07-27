Enterprise Earth Premiere New Music Video “You Couldn’t Save Me”

Spokane, WA-based deathcore outfit Enterprise Earth premiere their new official music video, “You Couldn’t Save Me“ streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comments frontman Gabe Mangold:

“If we could capture the live energy from one song off of ‘The Chosen‘ it would easily be ‘You Couldn’t Save Me‘. This song is a blast to perform and always gets the crowd energy way up, especially at the end. Filmed on our winter 2022 US tour, Nick Chance captured some of the best ‘YCSM’ moments and compiled them into one live video. Enjoy!”

The band are currently out on a headlining tour. Within Destruction, Sentinels and Great American Ghost join them as support acts:

07/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

07/28 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

07/29 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

07/30 Austin, TX – Come & Take It

07/31 Houston, TX – The Secret Group

08/02 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug

08/03 West Palm, FL – Respectable

08/04 Orlando, FL – The Haven

08/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

08/06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater

08/07 Nashville, TN – The End

08/09 Allentown, PA – Planet Trog

08/10 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

08/11 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

08/12 Kent, OH – The Outpost

08/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

08/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

08/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

08/17 Rock Island, IL – Skylark

08/18 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee

08/19 Denver, CO – HQ

08/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court