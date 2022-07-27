Enterprise Earth Premiere New Music Video “You Couldn’t Save Me”
Spokane, WA-based deathcore outfit Enterprise Earth premiere their new official music video, “You Couldn’t Save Me“ streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comments frontman Gabe Mangold:
“If we could capture the live energy from one song off of ‘The Chosen‘ it would easily be ‘You Couldn’t Save Me‘. This song is a blast to perform and always gets the crowd energy way up, especially at the end. Filmed on our winter 2022 US tour, Nick Chance captured some of the best ‘YCSM’ moments and compiled them into one live video. Enjoy!”
The band are currently out on a headlining tour. Within Destruction, Sentinels and Great American Ghost join them as support acts:
07/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
07/28 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
07/29 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
07/30 Austin, TX – Come & Take It
07/31 Houston, TX – The Secret Group
08/02 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug
08/03 West Palm, FL – Respectable
08/04 Orlando, FL – The Haven
08/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
08/06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater
08/07 Nashville, TN – The End
08/09 Allentown, PA – Planet Trog
08/10 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
08/11 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory
08/12 Kent, OH – The Outpost
08/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
08/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
08/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
08/17 Rock Island, IL – Skylark
08/18 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee
08/19 Denver, CO – HQ
08/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
