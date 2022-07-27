Metallica Premiere New Animated Lyric Video For “Master Of Puppets”
Band Photo: Metallica (?)
Inspired by the renewed interest for their track “Master Of Puppets“ from an appearance during a pivotal scene in the season finale of ‘Stranger Things 4‘, Metallica premiere an animated lyric video for the 36-year-old classic track.
In early July, streams and downloads of the track skyrocketed, sending the song back up to #1 in various charts, in the weeks following the premiere date of the ‘Stranger Things 4‘ season's finale.
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
