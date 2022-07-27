"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Metallica Premiere New Animated Lyric Video For “Master Of Puppets”

posted Jul 27, 2022 at 3:28 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Inspired by the renewed interest for their track “Master Of Puppets“ from an appearance during a pivotal scene in the season finale of ‘Stranger Things 4‘, Metallica premiere an animated lyric video for the 36-year-old classic track.

In early July, streams and downloads of the track skyrocketed, sending the song back up to #1 in various charts, in the weeks following the premiere date of the ‘Stranger Things 4‘ season's finale.

