Metallica Premiere New Animated Lyric Video For “Master Of Puppets”

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

Inspired by the renewed interest for their track “Master Of Puppets“ from an appearance during a pivotal scene in the season finale of ‘Stranger Things 4‘, Metallica premiere an animated lyric video for the 36-year-old classic track.

In early July, streams and downloads of the track skyrocketed, sending the song back up to #1 in various charts, in the weeks following the premiere date of the ‘Stranger Things 4‘ season's finale.