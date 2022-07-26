Exclusive

Abysslooker Premiere New Track "Al-Azif" From Upcoming New Album "Dramaturgy"

Sludgy doom/post metal band Abysslooker have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single "Al-Azif", taken from their impending new album "Dramaturgy", which will be released by Symbol Of Domination on July 31st, 2022.

Check out now "Al-Azif" streaming via YouTube for you now below.