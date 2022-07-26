Gaerea Premiere New Song & Music Video "Mantle" From Upcoming New Album "Mirage"
Portuguese black metal entity Gaerea are back with a new single and music video by the name of "Mantle" off their forthcoming new studio full-length "Mirage", due out September 23 via Season of Mist. The video will go livevia YouTube at 10 am (EDT) below:
