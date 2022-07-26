Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Song "Metrovertigo"

Avant-garde black metal band Imperial Triumphant premiere a new song entitled “Metrovertigo ”, taken from their upcoming new album "Spirit Of Ecstasy". The group’s new studio full-length was released on July 22nd, 2022 via Century Media.

Check out now "Metrovertigo " streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



