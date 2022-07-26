King Buffalo Premiere New Song "Hours" From Upcoming New Album "Regenerator"
Psychedelic heavy rock outfit King Buffalo will release their fifth full-length record "Regenerator" on September 2, 2022. Today the band premiere new advance track from it named "Hours" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
You'll have plenty of chances to catch King Buffalo live this year in Europe and North America:
2022 European Tour Dates
7/24 Selestat, FR @ Rock Your Brain fest
7/25 Munich, DE @ Free & Easy
7/27 Dresden, DE @Chemiefabrik
7/26 Passau, DE @ Zauberberg
7/28 Herzberg, DE @ Herzberg Festival
7/29 Hamburg, DE @ Lazy Bones Festival
7/30 Michelau, DE @ Rock Im Wald
7/31 Berlin, DE @ Lido
8/2 Warsaw, POL @ Hydrozagadka
8/3 Krakow, POL @ Klub Alchemia
8/4 Vienna, AT @ Arena
8/5 Waldhausen, AT @ Lake On Fire
8/6 Beelen, DE @ Krach Am Bach
8/8 Karlsruhe, DE @ P8
8/9 Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
8/10 Bruson, CH @ PALP Festival
8/11 Moledo, POR @ Sonic Blast Festival
8/12 Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz Festival
8/13 Horsens, DK @ JAILBREAK
2022 North America Tour Dates
9/8 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
9/9 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
9/10 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
9/16 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
9/17 Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Live
9/18 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
9/20 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
9/22 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
9/23 Austin, TX @ Antones
9/24 Houston, TX @ White Oak
9/25 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
9/27 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
9/28 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
9/29 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
9/30 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
10/1 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/13 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
10/14 Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW
10/15 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
10/25 Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop
10/26 Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar
10/28 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
10/29 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/31 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
11/1 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
11/2 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
11/4 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/5 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
11/7 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/8 Boise, ID @ The Olympic
11/9 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/11 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/12 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
11/14 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Front Room
11/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/16 Madison, WI @ High Noon
11/17 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
11/18 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
11/19 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache
