King Buffalo Premiere New Song "Hours" From Upcoming New Album "Regenerator"

Psychedelic heavy rock outfit King Buffalo will release their fifth full-length record "Regenerator" on September 2, 2022. Today the band premiere new advance track from it named "Hours" streaming via YouTube for you now below.





You'll have plenty of chances to catch King Buffalo live this year in Europe and North America:

2022 European Tour Dates

7/24 Selestat, FR @ Rock Your Brain fest

7/25 Munich, DE @ Free & Easy

7/27 Dresden, DE @Chemiefabrik

7/26 Passau, DE @ Zauberberg

7/28 Herzberg, DE @ Herzberg Festival

7/29 Hamburg, DE @ Lazy Bones Festival

7/30 Michelau, DE @ Rock Im Wald

7/31 Berlin, DE @ Lido

8/2 Warsaw, POL @ Hydrozagadka

8/3 Krakow, POL @ Klub Alchemia

8/4 Vienna, AT @ Arena

8/5 Waldhausen, AT @ Lake On Fire

8/6 Beelen, DE @ Krach Am Bach

8/8 Karlsruhe, DE @ P8

8/9 Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

8/10 Bruson, CH @ PALP Festival

8/11 Moledo, POR @ Sonic Blast Festival

8/12 Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz Festival

8/13 Horsens, DK @ JAILBREAK

2022 North America Tour Dates

ADVERTISEMENT. SCROLL TO CONTINUE READING.

9/8 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

9/9 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

9/10 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

9/16 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

9/17 Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Live

9/18 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

9/20 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

9/22 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

9/23 Austin, TX @ Antones

9/24 Houston, TX @ White Oak

9/25 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

9/27 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

9/28 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

9/29 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

9/30 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/1 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/13 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/14 Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

10/15 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/25 Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop

10/26 Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

10/28 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

10/29 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/31 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/1 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

11/2 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/4 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/5 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

11/7 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/8 Boise, ID @ The Olympic

11/9 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/11 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/12 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

11/14 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Front Room

11/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/16 Madison, WI @ High Noon

11/17 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/18 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/19 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache