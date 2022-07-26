Headline News
Former Suicidal Tendencies Bassist Bob Heathcote (58) Has Died In Motorcycle Accident
Ex-Suicidal Tendencies bassist Bob Heathcote has died at the age of 58. Heathcote played with the crossover thrash metal outfit from 1988-1989, appearing on their 1988 classic studio release “How Will I Laugh Tomorrow When I Can’t Even Smile Today“.
Reveals his son Chris via his social media:
“My father Bob Heathcote has left this earth after 58 years and nearly two months, due to a motorcycle accident. I cannot put words together other than the fact that this is a loss I will hardly recover (if ever), and the fact that he was a hard working father who raised five children, including me. His interests included music, traveling, race cars and attending race tracks. He was also a supporter of the Dodgers.
In addition to his work in the technology and photography industries, dad gained a bit of publicity in the late 80’s as the bass player of the legendary punk/metal act Suicidal Tendencies. His tenure with S.T. lasted for just one album, the Epic Records release “How Will I Laugh Tomorrow When I Can’t Even Smile Today“, which spawned the hits “Trip at the Brain” and the title track “How Will I Laugh Tomorrow“. Those two songs garnered airplay from Headbangers Ball on MTV and active rock radio stations, including the defunct legendary Long Beach-based radio station 105.5 KNAC. After that album, he left S.T. and the band would replace him with future Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.
Each and every moment I’ve shared with my dad will forever remain as a treat. Thank you dad for everything you did for me and my family. I will miss not only your keen sense of humor, but you and me doing a lot of things we loved doing together, including talking about or listening to music, traveling, going to the beach, going to Mexican restaurants, attending Dodger games, etc.
R.I.P. Robert Monroe Heathcote
May 27th, 1964 – July 24th, 2022?
