Becoming The Archetype Premiere New Music Video “The Remnant”
A new music video for technical death metal band Becoming The Archetype‘s latest single “The Remnant” premiered online, streaming via YouTube for you now below. The band’s reunion record named “Children Of The Great Extinction“ is due out on August 26th through Solid State Records.
Tells vocalist/bassist Jason Wisdom:
“‘The Remnant‘ is a very important track for me as a lynchpin of the story on this album. Not only is it one of the heaviest and grooviest songs on the record, but it was the first lyrical piece I wrote for the album and launched the whole idea for the concept. It also bears the original name of the band —we were called ‘The Remnant‘ before we changed it to Becoming the Archetype. So the song is symbolically a way of tying everything back together with the whole history of the band.”
