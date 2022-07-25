Belphegor Share New Drum Recording Video w/ David Diepold For New Album "The Devils"

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

This Friday July 29th, 2022 blackened death metal veterans Belphegor will release their new studio full-length named "The Devils". Below you stream a music video showcasing Austrian drummer David Diepold (Obscura, Monument Of Misanthropy, Cognizance) recording drums for the new effort.



