Edict Premiere New Song "Rat Lines " From Upcoming Self-Titled EP
Providence, Rhode Island-based hardcore metal outfit Edict premiere a new song titled “Rat Lines”, taken from their upcoming self-titled EP, which will be out in stores September 2022.
Check out now "Rat Lines " streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
