"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Chat Pile Premiere New Music Video "Wicked Puppet Dance" From Upcoming New Album "God's Country"

posted Jul 25, 2022 at 3:25 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Brutal noise outfit Chat Pile premiere a third single named "Wicked Puppet Dance", taken from their impending new studio full-length "God's Country", due out this Friday, July 29, 2022. You can check out the music video for "Wicked Puppet Dance", streaming via YouTube and the single via Spotify below.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Chat Pile Premiere New Video 'Wicked Puppet Dance'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 