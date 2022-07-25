Chat Pile Premiere New Music Video "Wicked Puppet Dance" From Upcoming New Album "God's Country"
Brutal noise outfit Chat Pile premiere a third single named "Wicked Puppet Dance", taken from their impending new studio full-length "God's Country", due out this Friday, July 29, 2022. You can check out the music video for "Wicked Puppet Dance", streaming via YouTube and the single via Spotify below.
What's Next?
