Chat Pile Premiere New Music Video "Wicked Puppet Dance" From Upcoming New Album "God's Country"

Brutal noise outfit Chat Pile premiere a third single named "Wicked Puppet Dance", taken from their impending new studio full-length "God's Country", due out this Friday, July 29, 2022. You can check out the music video for "Wicked Puppet Dance", streaming via YouTube and the single via Spotify below.