Ascent Of Autumn Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Struggler" From Upcoming New Album "Awakened"
Sydney, Australia-based deathcore outfit Ascent Of Autumn premiere a new song and music video titled “The Struggler”, taken from their upcoming new album "Awakened", which will be out in stores August 12, 2022.
Check out now "The Struggler" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Ascent Of Autumn Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.