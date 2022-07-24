Ascent Of Autumn Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Struggler" From Upcoming New Album "Awakened"

Sydney, Australia-based deathcore outfit Ascent Of Autumn premiere a new song and music video titled “The Struggler”, taken from their upcoming new album "Awakened", which will be out in stores August 12, 2022.

Check out now "The Struggler" streaming via YouTube for you below.