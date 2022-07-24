Acephalix Premiere New Song "Abyssal" From Upcoming New Album "Theothanatology"
Acephalix return with their first new record in five years named "Theothanatology", and a first advance track off it titled "Abyssal". The album was produced by Greg Wilkinson (Fetid, Vastum, Ulthar, Undergang), and will be released on September 30th, 2022 via 20 Buckspin.
Acephalix are:
Vocalist Daniel Butler (Vastum), drummer David Benson (Lawless, Said Sara), bassist Erika Osterhout (Chthonic Deity, Scolex), and guitarists Adam Camara (Ensepulcher, Battleshök) and Adam Walker (Kata Sarka, ex-Fog, ex-Graves Of The Endless Fall).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Consumption Premiere New Song - Jeff Walker Guests
- Next Article:
Ascent Of Autumn Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Acephalix Premiere New Song 'Abyssal'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.