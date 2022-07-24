Acephalix Premiere New Song "Abyssal" From Upcoming New Album "Theothanatology"

Acephalix return with their first new record in five years named "Theothanatology", and a first advance track off it titled "Abyssal". The album was produced by Greg Wilkinson (Fetid, Vastum, Ulthar, Undergang), and will be released on September 30th, 2022 via 20 Buckspin.

Acephalix are:

Vocalist Daniel Butler (Vastum), drummer David Benson (Lawless, Said Sara), bassist Erika Osterhout (Chthonic Deity, Scolex), and guitarists Adam Camara (Ensepulcher, Battleshök) and Adam Walker (Kata Sarka, ex-Fog, ex-Graves Of The Endless Fall).