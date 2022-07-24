Consumption Premiere New Song "Ground Into Ash and Coal" - Carcass' Jeff Walker Guests
Sweden's death metal band Consumption premiere a new song entitled “Ground Into Ash and Coal”, taken from their upcoming new album "Necrotic Lust". The record is set for release by Hammerheart Records on August 26th, 2022.
Jeff Walker from Carcass guests on vocals on this particular track. Check out now "Ground Into Ash and Coal" streaming via YouTube for you below.
