At The Gates Fire Guitarist Jonas Stålhammar Amid Allegations
With their “Slaughter Of The Soul” anniversary run scheduled to commence across North America next month, Swedish melodic death metal band At The Gates announce that they have fired their lead guitarist Jonas Stålhammar. Tell the outfit via their social media:
“At the gates have chosen to part ways with guitar player Jonas Stålhammar. We are currently working to find a replacement for the upcoming shows.”
Stålhammar had been performing with the band since 2017. His exit follows allegations of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior that are alleged to have happened via an online relationship.
A fan from the U.S. began sharing her online interactions with Stålhammar over at this Instagram account 3 days ago.
At The Gates‘ North American ‘Slaughter Of The Soul‘ trek will stop at the below cities:
w/ Municipal Waste & Thrown Into Exile:
08/17 Los Angeles, CA – Henry Fonda Theatre
08/18 Pomona, CA – Glasshouse
08/19 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
At The Gates:
08/20 Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Vegas
w/ Municipal Waste & Enforced:
08/22 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
08/23 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
08/24 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
08/25 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
08/26 Montreal, QC – Corona
08/28 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
08/29 Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore
08/30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
