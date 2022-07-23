Pulverization Premiere New Single "Entrenchment of Epidermal Expenditures"
Kansas/New Mexico/Texas-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Pulverization premiere a new song entitled “Entrenchment of Epidermal Expenditures”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The single features Ondrej Benc of Epicardiectomy.
