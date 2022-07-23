Noctem Premiere New Single & Music Video "We Are Omega" From Upcoming New Album "Credo Certe Ne Cras"
Spanish black metal band Noctem premiere a new song and music video entitled “We Are Omega”, taken from their upcoming new album "Credo Certe Ne Cras", that’s coming out in late October via MNRK Heavy.
Check out now "We Are Omega" streaming via YouTube for you below.
