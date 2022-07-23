Mindforce Premiere New Single “Survival Is Vengeance” - To Release New Album “New Lords” In September
NYC crossover/thrash metal band Mindforce will release their new studio full-length “New Lords” via Triple B Records on September 16th, 2022. Today the band premiere a single from it named “Survival Is Vengeance” streaming via YouTube for you below.
“New Lords” track-list:
01 – “New Lords”
02 – “Survival is Vengeance”
03 – “Words Fail”
04 – “All Facts”
05 – “Thirteen & Mean”
06 – “Outcasts of the Empire”
07 – “When Instant Karma Lasts”
08 – “Goliath & The Runt”
09 – “Street Slayer”
10 – “Rotten”
