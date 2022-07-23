Mindforce Premiere New Single “Survival Is Vengeance” - To Release New Album “New Lords” In September

NYC crossover/thrash metal band Mindforce will release their new studio full-length “New Lords” via Triple B Records on September 16th, 2022. Today the band premiere a single from it named “Survival Is Vengeance” streaming via YouTube for you below.

“New Lords” track-list:

01 – “New Lords”

02 – “Survival is Vengeance”

03 – “Words Fail”

04 – “All Facts”

05 – “Thirteen & Mean”

06 – “Outcasts of the Empire”

07 – “When Instant Karma Lasts”

08 – “Goliath & The Runt”

09 – “Street Slayer”

10 – “Rotten”