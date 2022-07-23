156/Silence Premiere New Single “To Take Your Place”

Pittsburgh metal outfit 156/Silence premiere a third advance track named “To Take Your Place” off their forthcoming studio full-length “Narrative“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

SharpTone Records will have the new album out on September 02nd, 2022.

Comments the band’s guitarist Jimmy Howell:

“We experimented with synths for the first time on ‘Irrational Pull‘ and went a little bit further on the EP but on ‘Narrative‘ we really dove straight in. ‘To Take Your Place‘ is the most synth heavy song on the record and it was fun to write something a little different. We all love the sounds of analogue synths so we decided to write something where those really took center stage.”

Adds frotnman Jack Murray:

“Dependencies come in many forms. People and poison can be a deadly mixture. It’s often hard to address the fact that habitual behavior can be the hardest thing to replace. Old habits die hard.”