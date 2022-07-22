Habitual Gloom Premiere New Single "Deathwing" From Upcoming EP "An Ocean Of Sorrow"

North West Ohio-based blackened deathcore four-piece Habitual Gloom premiere a new single by the name of “Deathwing", taken from their upcoming EP "An Ocean Of Sorrow", which will be out in stores this fall.

Check out now "Deathwing" streaming via YouTube for you below.