Languish Premiere New Song "Judas Goat" From Upcoming New Album "Feeding The Flames of Annihilation"

Arizona deathgrinders Languish premiere a new song entitled “Judas Goat”, taken from their upcoming new album "Feeding The Flames of Annihilation", which will be out in stores October 7, 2022 via Prosthetic Records.

Check out now "Judas Goat" streaming via YouTube for you below.



