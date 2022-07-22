In Aphelion (Necrophobic) Premiere New Music Video "Sorrow, Fire and Hate"
Sweden/The Netherlands-based black metal band In Aphelion premiere a new music video for “Sorrow, Fire and Hate”, taken from their 2022 debut album "Moribund" out now via Edged Circle Productions.
The trio feature Necrophobic members Sebastian Ramstedt (vocals/lead guitars/bass) and Johan Bergebäck (rhythm guitars) alongside Marco Prij (drums).
Check out now "Sorrow, Fire and Hate" streaming via YouTube for you below.

