In Aphelion (Necrophobic) Premiere New Music Video "Sorrow, Fire and Hate"

posted Jul 22, 2022 at 3:04 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Sweden/The Netherlands-based black metal band In Aphelion premiere a new music video for “Sorrow, Fire and Hate”, taken from their 2022 debut album "Moribund" out now via Edged Circle Productions.

The trio feature Necrophobic members Sebastian Ramstedt (vocals/lead guitars/bass) and Johan Bergebäck (rhythm guitars) alongside Marco Prij (drums).

Check out now "Sorrow, Fire and Hate" streaming via YouTube for you below.


