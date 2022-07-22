Power from Hell Premiere New Track "Primordial Impurity" From Upcoming New Album "Shadows Devouring Light"

Black metal outfit Power from Hell premiere a new song entitled “Primordial Impurity”, taken from their upcoming new album "Shadows Devouring Light", which will be released via Debemur Morti Productions on September 30th, 2022.

Explains vocalist Sodomic:

“The lyrics are about the eternal human conflict between the sacred and the forbidden in the context of sexual acts, thoughts, and desires. These were seen throughout our history as something heinous by many cultures, people, civilizations and, of course, by most religious doctrines. Many times, this was, of course, purely hypocritical since history documents unspeakable sexual acts and sexual crimes in the name of some ‘gods.’

“That kind of sexual rebelliousness imprinted in our DNA is still one of the things that most strongly bothers some people and spreads absolute horror. This theme has haunted humans for millennia. Therefore, here I make a parallel with the parable of the original sin used as a backdrop to describe that from the moment the forbidden fruit is eaten, all human misfortunes, internal and external, begin. I regard it as the first act of absolute impurity, or in other words, the primordial impurity.

“The profane feminine is also addressed here in the archetype of the filthy woman, the one who came into this world only to corrupt men, from Eve to Jezebel to the daughters and wives of ‘god’s ministers.’ There are only two things that never sleep in this world, evil and lust, and therein lies the relationship with the album title: the shadow of desire that never sleeps and is often utterly impure, stalks humans and is able to devour the last spark of an individual’s light.”