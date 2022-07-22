Silent Planet Premiere New Single & Music Video “:Signal:”

Californian metal band Silent Planet premiere their new track and music video titled “:Signal:“. The clip was directed by Garrett Drake with the single being the band's first new music since their 2020 offering “Iridescent“.

Comment Silent Planet:

“This is the first chapter in a story of one particular transformation… and the ‘impossible’ events that followed initial contact. Whether we interpret these matters as fact or fiction is irrelevant, because we have become many things, but we’ve yet to be alone. ‘Many become one.'”