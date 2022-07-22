Combichrist Premiere New Single & Music Video “Heads Off”
Industrial metal band Combichrist premiere a new single and official music video named “Heads Off“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Pavel Trebukhin directed that clip.
The band will be out on the below European run, with Priest and Mimi Barks joining them as supports:
07/23 Fritzlar, GER – Rock am Stuck
07/24 Hamburg, GER – Knust
07/25 Berlin, GER – Frannz Club
07/26 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
07/27 Cham, GER – L.A.
07/28 Trier, GER – Mergener Hof
07/29 Jena, GER – F-Haus
07/30 Dresden, GER – Reithalle
07/31 Wien, AUT – Szene
08/01 Zagreb, CRO – Mochvara
08/02 Milano, ITA – Magnolia
08/03 Pinarella, ITA – Di Cervia Rock Planet
08/04 Munich, GER – Free & Easy Festival
08/05 Mannheim, GER – 7er Club
08/06 Tempere, FIN – Saarihelvetti Festival
08/08 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
08/09 Norwich, UK – Waterfront
08/10 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2
08/11 Newcastle, UK – The Riverside
08/12 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
08/13 Belfast, IRE – Limelight 2
08/14 Dublin, IRE – Grand Social
08/15 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Room
08/16 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
08/17 Lille, FRA – The Black Lab
08/18 Rotterdam, NET – Baroeg
08/19 Essen, GER – Turock OA
08/20 Dinkelsbuhl, GER – Summer Breeze
08/21 St, Nolff, FRA – Motocultor
