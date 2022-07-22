Combichrist Premiere New Single & Music Video “Heads Off”

Industrial metal band Combichrist premiere a new single and official music video named “Heads Off“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Pavel Trebukhin directed that clip.





The band will be out on the below European run, with Priest and Mimi Barks joining them as supports:

07/23 Fritzlar, GER – Rock am Stuck

07/24 Hamburg, GER – Knust

07/25 Berlin, GER – Frannz Club

07/26 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

07/27 Cham, GER – L.A.

07/28 Trier, GER – Mergener Hof

07/29 Jena, GER – F-Haus

07/30 Dresden, GER – Reithalle

07/31 Wien, AUT – Szene

08/01 Zagreb, CRO – Mochvara

08/02 Milano, ITA – Magnolia

08/03 Pinarella, ITA – Di Cervia Rock Planet

08/04 Munich, GER – Free & Easy Festival

08/05 Mannheim, GER – 7er Club

08/06 Tempere, FIN – Saarihelvetti Festival

08/08 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

08/09 Norwich, UK – Waterfront

08/10 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2

08/11 Newcastle, UK – The Riverside

08/12 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

08/13 Belfast, IRE – Limelight 2

08/14 Dublin, IRE – Grand Social

08/15 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Room

08/16 London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

08/17 Lille, FRA – The Black Lab

08/18 Rotterdam, NET – Baroeg

08/19 Essen, GER – Turock OA

08/20 Dinkelsbuhl, GER – Summer Breeze

08/21 St, Nolff, FRA – Motocultor