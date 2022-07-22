Ozzy Osbourne & Tony Iommi Reunite On New Single “Degradation Rules”

Ozzy Osbourne premieres his second single from his impending thirteenth studio full-length “Patient Number 9“. Former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi accompanies Ozzy on this particular song named “Degradation Rules“. Iommi also guests on another track titled “No Escape From Now” from that forthcoming record.

“Patient Number 9” will arrive on September 09th and fetures additional guest appearances by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.