Megadeth Premiere New Song & Music Video “Night Stalkers” - Body Count’s Ice-T Guests
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
Thrash metal veterans Megadeth premiere the second advance track off their upcoming sixteenth studio full-length “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!“, due out on September 02nd. That single is titled “Night Stalkers” and finds the outfit joined by Ice-T of Body Count.
An accompanying music video for "Night Stalkers" will go live on YouTube at 10 am ((EDT) as well.
Tells Mustaine:
“…It’s been about 30 years. I like Ice a lot. I really admire what he’s done. He’s a talented person. The opportunities he was presented with, he made them work for him. He did what a lot of the artists from the cities, deep down in the cities, would do. He talked about the blight and the hardships and how they were going to make it, and that determination is always a great motivator, whether you’re white or black.
Listening to the music he makes, it’s still motivational. My favorite line I heard him say, right in the beginning, was something like, ‘My mind’s a lethal weapon and I’m going down the library to get some more ammo’ [‘They can’t mess with me cause I’m too smart for them out there, you kno what I’m sayin’? / Fully strapped, always packed / Go to the library and get some more ammo’, from 1989’s The Iceberg]. That’s a great line, man.
We just have a friendship that’s based on us being outspoken in our genre and I think he’s done it with savoir-faire, and he’s really made a name for himself and opened a lot of doors for young black artists and actors. I love that.”
Megadeth will be out on the road again with Five Finger Death Punch, The HU & Fire From The Gods for the below summer tour to support the new album:
08/19 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
08/20 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater
08/23 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
08/24 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
08/26 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/27 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
08/30 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
09/01 Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/02 Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/06 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
09/07 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/09 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/10 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
09/12 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/14 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
09/15 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/17 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/18 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
09/20 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/21 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (no Megadeth)
09/23 Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain
09/24 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
09/27 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater (no Megadeth)
09/28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
09/30 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/01 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
10/04 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
10/05 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
10/07 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
10/08 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/10 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/12 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10/14 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
