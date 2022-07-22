Megadeth Premiere New Song & Music Video “Night Stalkers” - Body Count’s Ice-T Guests

Thrash metal veterans Megadeth premiere the second advance track off their upcoming sixteenth studio full-length “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!“, due out on September 02nd. That single is titled “Night Stalkers” and finds the outfit joined by Ice-T of Body Count.

An accompanying music video for "Night Stalkers" will go live on YouTube at 10 am ((EDT) as well.



Tells Mustaine:

“…It’s been about 30 years. I like Ice a lot. I really admire what he’s done. He’s a talented person. The opportunities he was presented with, he made them work for him. He did what a lot of the artists from the cities, deep down in the cities, would do. He talked about the blight and the hardships and how they were going to make it, and that determination is always a great motivator, whether you’re white or black.

Listening to the music he makes, it’s still motivational. My favorite line I heard him say, right in the beginning, was something like, ‘My mind’s a lethal weapon and I’m going down the library to get some more ammo’ [‘They can’t mess with me cause I’m too smart for them out there, you kno what I’m sayin’? / Fully strapped, always packed / Go to the library and get some more ammo’, from 1989’s The Iceberg]. That’s a great line, man.

We just have a friendship that’s based on us being outspoken in our genre and I think he’s done it with savoir-faire, and he’s really made a name for himself and opened a lot of doors for young black artists and actors. I love that.”

Megadeth will be out on the road again with Five Finger Death Punch, The HU & Fire From The Gods for the below summer tour to support the new album:

08/19 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

08/20 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater

08/23 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

08/24 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

08/26 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/27 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

08/30 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

09/01 Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/02 Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

09/06 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

09/07 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/09 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/10 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

09/12 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/14 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

09/15 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

09/17 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

09/18 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

09/20 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/21 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (no Megadeth)

09/23 Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain

09/24 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

09/27 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater (no Megadeth)

09/28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

09/30 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/01 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

10/04 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

10/05 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/07 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

10/08 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/10 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/12 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/14 Denver, CO – Ball Arena