Unearthing the Metal Underground: New Jersey's Mass Extinction

One of the distinguishing facets of grindcore is the prominence of sociopolitical commentary. Mass Extinction is faithful to that template as the New Jersey based band drives forth with a heartfelt vegan perspective. A press release states that “this is anti-human crust-grinding annihilation for total animal liberation!” The grind act released its debut full-length, “Never-Ending Holocaust, digitally in 2020, and Horror Pain Gore Death Productions is poised to release it on August 19.

While the recording lineup was a duo—Mike Maher (vocals) and Tom Maher (vocals, guitars, bass, drum programming)—YouTube footage depicts the band as having additional members for the purpose of live performances. There isn’t anything particularly unique or new with the duo’s take on grind core. But Mass Extinction stands out because of their unbridled passion and brute force that simply can’t be ignored. Songs like “Confined” and “Victimized” aren’t just sonically overwhelming, though. Mass Extinction’s songs are exceptionally catchy and memorable.