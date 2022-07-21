Psycroptic Premiere New Music Video For “A Fool’s Errand”
Australian progressive technical death metal outfit Psycroptic have today shared a video for their new single, "A Fool's Errand" - taken from the band's upcoming eighth studio album, Divine Council, due for release on August 5th via Prosthetic Records.
Comments drummer Dave Haley:
"'A Fool's Errand' is a track I'm really looking forward to playing live. Lots of dynamic twists and turns, plus a uniquely catchy hook...It gets stuck in your head. It took a while, but it has become one of my personal favourite tracks on 'Divine Council'."
Brothers Dave Haley (drums) and Joe Haley (guitar) have steered Psycroptic through different shades of death metal, from the technical to the experimental, with longtime vocalist and lyricist Jason Peppiatt and bassist Todd Stern further embellishing the sound of the band to create something that is distinctively Psycroptic.
Origin vocalist Jason Keyser has long been considered a part of Psycroptic's extended family, and on Divine Council, he contributes vocals to the album tracks. As Peppiatt wrote the lyrics and vocal patterns, the group were able to utilize an extended palette of styles to further enhance his sound, courtesy of Keyser and additional vocals from Amy Wiles, hitting upon a collective approach to complement the Haleys.
With writing and recording punctuated by a pandemic and subsequent strict lockdowns, Divine Council was recorded in various locations across Australia and North America. Drums were tracked at Anubis Studios by Chris Thelemco, bass was captured by Justin Spaeth at Cave Bound Studio, and guitars, vocals and synths were recorded by the band's own Joe Haley at his Crawlspace Studios before he mixed and mastered the album's nine tracks.
The suffocating atmosphere carries through to the lyrics that detail the myriad of ways that human beings waste, destroy or devalue what's in front of them - captured in the evocative album artwork, courtesy of the prolific Eliran Kantor. With narrative threads that throw back to tracks on both their self-titled album and As The Kingdom Drowns, Psycroptic have found yet more new ways to explore human's inherent inability to see the bigger picture - or change track before a miserable demise becomes a crushing inevitability.
Divine Council is an album that oozes confidence, maturity and a relaxed self-assurance befitting of a band with a rich legacy behind them and an unconstrained future ahead of them.
?Divine Council track-listing:
1. Rend Asunder
2. A Fool's Errand
3. This Shadowed World
4. Enslavement
5. Ashes of Our Empire
6. The Prophet's Council
7. Awakening
8. A Fragile Existence
9. Exitus
Shortly after releasing Divine Council, Psycroptic will co-headline a North American trek with tech-metal masters Fallujah, featuring progressive outfit Interloper and tech-death unit Cognitive as support. Dubbed "The Divine Ascension Tour", this extensive run kicks off September 11th in Los Angeles, CA, and is one show not to be missed! See below for all dates.
"The Divine Ascension Tour" dates
w/ Psycroptic, Fallujah, Interloper, Cognitive
Sept. 11 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-A-Go-Go
Sept. 12 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
Sept. 13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Sept. 14 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
Sept. 15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
Sept. 16 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
Sept. 17 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
Sept. 18 - Houston, TX - Acadia
Sept. 20 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
Sept. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
Sept. 22 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
Sept. 23 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
Sept. 24 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows
Sept. 25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
Sept. 26 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
Sept. 27 - Québec City, QC - Source de la Martinière
Sept. 28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
Sept. 29 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
Sept. 30 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
Oct. 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
Oct. 2 - Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Masonic (Asylum)
Oct. 3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
Oct. 4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
Oct. 5 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
Oct. 6 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
Oct. 7 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
Oct. 8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
Oct. 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
Oct. 11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Oct. 12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
Oct. 13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
Oct. 14 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery District
Oct. 15 - Santa Ana, CA - Stages
Australian fans can also catch Psycroptic at a special release show in Melbourne on August 5th.
