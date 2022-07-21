Dimmu Borgir Premiere New Live Music Video - To Release “Northern Forces Over Wacken” On Vinyl

Band Photo: Dimmu Borgir (?)

Norwegian symphonic black metal veterans of Dimmu Borgir will be releasing their ‘Northern Forces Over Wacken‘ performance on vinyl on July 29th. The set first appeared on the group’s 2017 Blu-ray/DVD effort “Forces Of The Northern Night“ showcasing the band's performance at the annual ‘Wacken Open Air‘ back in 2012. The band were accompanied by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

A music video performaning “Gateways” from that show has been shared via YouTube below: