Strigoi (Paradise Lost, Vallenfyre) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hollow” - To Release New Album “Viscera” In September

Band Photo: Paradise Lost (?)

Blackened death/doom metal band Strigoi - led by Gregor Mackintosh of Paradise Lost, Vallenfyre) and Chris Casket (Vallenfyre) - premiere a first single and music video named “Hollow”. The track is taken from their sophomore album “Viscera“, due out on September 30th via Season Of Mist.

Tell the band:

“We chose ‘Hollow” as the first video single as it lends itself perfectly to giving the listener a broad overview of ‘Viscera‘. It’s dark, brooding yet violent cinematic qualities allude to the delightful misery contained within the new album.

A scathing commentary on human weakness, we feel ‘Hollow‘ typifies the evolution of Strigoi, as a band and as a concept. It was also a perfect fit for the amazing videography work of Dehn Sora, who has presented a remarkable visual interpretation of the track.”

“Viscera” track-list:

01 – “United In Viscera”

02 – “King Of All Terror”

03 – “An Ocean Of Blood”

04 – “Napalm Frost”

05 – “Hollow”

06 – “A Begotten Son”

07 – “Bathed In A Black Sun”

08 – “Byzantine Tragedy”

09 – “Redeemer”

10 – “Iron Lung”