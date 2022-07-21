"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Strigoi (Paradise Lost, Vallenfyre) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hollow” - To Release New Album “Viscera” In September

posted Jul 21, 2022 at 4:48 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Blackened death/doom metal band Strigoi - led by Gregor Mackintosh of Paradise Lost, Vallenfyre) and Chris Casket (Vallenfyre) - premiere a first single and music video named “Hollow”. The track is taken from their sophomore album “Viscera“, due out on September 30th via Season Of Mist.

“We chose ‘Hollow” as the first video single as it lends itself perfectly to giving the listener a broad overview of ‘Viscera‘. It’s dark, brooding yet violent cinematic qualities allude to the delightful misery contained within the new album.

A scathing commentary on human weakness, we feel ‘Hollow‘ typifies the evolution of Strigoi, as a band and as a concept. It was also a perfect fit for the amazing videography work of Dehn Sora, who has presented a remarkable visual interpretation of the track.”

“Viscera” track-list:

01 – “United In Viscera”
02 – “King Of All Terror”
03 – “An Ocean Of Blood”
04 – “Napalm Frost”
05 – “Hollow”
06 – “A Begotten Son”
07 – “Bathed In A Black Sun”
08 – “Byzantine Tragedy”
09 – “Redeemer”
10 – “Iron Lung”

