Thoughtcrimes (Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) Premiere New Music Video “Keyhole Romance” From Upcoming Debut Album “Altered Pasts”
Mathcore band Thoughtcrimes will release their debut album “Altered Pasts” on August 26th via Pure Noise Records. Today the band - led by former The Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer - premiere a new official music video for their track “Keyhole Romance”.
Explains guitarist Brian Sullivan:
“‘Altered Pasts‘ was shaped by the world around us and within us at the same. This album is both a reflection and synthesis of our cognitive, emotional and spiritual processes, as well as a catharsis.”
Adds Rymer:
“This is possibly the most ambitious track we’ve ever made. We wanted to see how far we could push ourselves utilizing dynamics and pure chaos to cohesively create something disgusting yet beautiful. A concept that lead to the treatment of the music video with the high energy performance segments contrasting with the bright colors and gracefulness of the actress.”
“Altered Pasts” track-list:
01 – “Panopticon”
02 – “Mirror Glue”
03 – “Keyhole Romance”
04 – “New Infinities”
05 – “Altered Pasts”
06 – “Dare I Say”
07 – “Hai Un Accendino”
08 – “Conscience On Tilt”
09 – “The Drowning Man”
10 – “Deathbed Confessions”
11 – “Lunar Waves”
In September you can catch Thoughtcrimes live out on the road with Zao:
09/07 Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups
09/08 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
09/10 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
