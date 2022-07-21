Scum Of The Earth (Ex-Rob Zombie) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Ziggurats Of Mesopotamia”
Alternative industrial metal band Scum Of The Earth - featuring ex-Rob Zombie guitarist Riggs - premiere a new track titled “Ziggurats Of Mesopotamia“. Below you can check out an animted music video for the single produced by Dronicon Films:
Comments Riggs:
“This is a song about ancient aliens living in the face on Mars and hiding out on earth exterminating humans…”
