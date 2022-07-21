"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Scum Of The Earth (Ex-Rob Zombie) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Ziggurats Of Mesopotamia”

posted Jul 21, 2022 at 4:30 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Rob Zombie

Band Photo: Rob Zombie (?)

Alternative industrial metal band Scum Of The Earth - featuring ex-Rob Zombie guitarist Riggs - premiere a new track titled “Ziggurats Of Mesopotamia“. Below you can check out an animted music video for the single produced by Dronicon Films:

Comments Riggs:

“This is a song about ancient aliens living in the face on Mars and hiding out on earth exterminating humans…”

