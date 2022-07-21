Norma Jean Premiere New Single & Music Video “Sleep Explosion”

Norma Jean premiere a new official music video for their single “Sleep Explosion“ off the group’s upcoming ninth studio full-length named “Deathrattle Sing For Me“. Solid State Records have scheduled the new album for an August 12th release.





Tells frontman Cory Brandan:

“Destruction is a variant of completion. We were nearing the end of a tour in January 2022, after a series of house shows. It was a couple of months before we started writing ‘Deathrattle Sing For Me‘ when I first heard the demo for this song. [Guitarist] Grayson [Stewart] texted it to me.

I looked at my phone and saw the mock title ‘Valentine’s Day Ass Beater.’ Immediately, I put on headphones and listened. Why hadn’t I heard this yet? It just got me so excited to start writing.

We were staying with a friend that night and I opted to sleep in the van so I could listen to this song over and over. I pretty much wrote all the vocals for it that night and not much of it changed.

I think sometimes we might think that we’ve spent so much time on something that we have to continue on the same path. Behind the music, I believe that changing your mind is freeing and we should be prepared and excited to do it anytime we want.

Changing my mind is one of my favorite super powers. 24 hours and a new beginning!”

Norma Jean have the below shows booked for 2022:

w/ Idle Threat:

08/13 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

08/14 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro

w/ Emery, Aaron Gillespie, Watashi Wa & Idle Threat:

08/16 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

08/17 Reno, NV – Virginia St. Brewhouse

08/18 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

08/19 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

08/20 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

08/21 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

Norma Jean:

08/23 Roswell, NM – Liberty Theater (no Idle Threat)

w/ Idle Threat:

08/25 Lincoln, NE – 1867

08/26 Iowa City, IA – Gabes

08/27 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

Norma Jean:

08/28 Louisville, KY – MG Prime Entertainment Complex (‘Kentucky Irate Fest‘)

09/08 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

w/ Emery, Aaron Gillespie, Oh, Sleeper & Salt Creek:

09/14 Tulsa, OK – Vanguard

09/15 Dallas, TX – Trees

09/16 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

09/17 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

09/18 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

Norma Jean:

09/23 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest