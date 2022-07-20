Headline News

DevilDriver Announce Return Of Original Bassist Jon Miller & Addition Of Holy Grail Guitarist Alex Lee To Their Roster

Band Photo: Holy Grail (?)

DevilDriver announce that original bassist Jon Miller has rejoined the band after Diego “Ashes” Ibarra's exit from the outfit. Filling in for guitarist Neil Tiemann who parted ways with DevilDriver last fall is now Alex Lee of Holy Grail fame.

Release details for the second part of DevilDriver‘s “Dealing With Demons” double-album have yet to be disclosed.

Comments Miller of his return:

“After spending the past 10 years away from writing music, recording, and touring, I have made the decision to return to DevilDriver to settle some unfinished business with two lifelong friends.”

Adss Dez Fafara:

“Jon is a monster on bass and wrote much of our early material. We began talking daily and it just felt right… and having him onstage again will be absolutely pummeling technically and visually! For the fans that have seen the band with Jon in it, please welcome him back. And for those of you who haven’t, get ready because he holds it down! Having most of the OG members in the band now after almost 20 years feels good!

Get ready because we have a massive tour announcement coming in August! It’s been since July 2019 that we’ve toured, and the break was needed. The fire is there now and we are ready to destroy stages!”

Adds lead guitarist Mike Spreitzer:

“It’s been a solid decade since I’ve shared the stage with Jon Miller, and I’m thrilled to have him back in DevilDriver. Without him, I probably wouldn’t be in the band. He was one of the first friends I made when I moved to Santa Barbara in 1999 that eventually lead to me joining DevilDriver. I’m very much looking forward to getting out on the road and having him with us again.”

Says Fafara of Ibarra‘s departure:

“It’s always difficult letting guys go in any line of work, but we thank Ashes for his time playing with DevilDriver on tour. I’m sad I had to let him go, but to make way for an original member was the right thing to do. We wish him the best and he’s a great guy.”

Comments Spreitzer:

“Ashes has been an amazing addition to the DevilDriver family over the years. He’s one of the most solid and fun guys I have ever had the honor to call my friend. I’m going to miss our 3-4 hour long morning coffee sessions that we shared since he joined. He will forever be my brother.”

Offers Alex Lee of him joining the band:

“Back in 2016, I had the privilege of touring with DevilDriver with my old band [Holy Grail]. We got along great and kept in touch over the years. Fast forward to the present, I am thrilled to announce that I’ll be joining the DevilDriver family! Dez made the final call to give me this opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. Great guys, heavy music, and I can’t wait to see you all on the road!”

Commenting on the addition of Lee, Fafara tells:

“Alex is a bad ass on guitar and one of the most talented guys I’ve seen in years. He gets along well with the band, he’s a great writer, and onstage he brings the energy. We welcome him and look forward to years of good times.”