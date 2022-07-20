Dead Cross (Faith No More, Ex-Slayer) Premiere New Song & NSFW Music Video "Reign Of Error" From Upcoming New Album "II"

Dead Cross - featuring members of Faith No More, ex-Slayer, The Locust etc. - have announced their new album titled “II“, will be released on October 28th via vocalist Mike Patton‘s own Ipecac Recordings label.

The single “Reign Of Error” has premiered online from the effort and has arrived, complete with a NSFW animated music video produced by Displaced/Replaced.





Explains guitarist Michael Crain who was fighting cancer amid the recording sessions:

“Words can’t even begin to describe how much this album means to me. It’s birthed of pain and uncertainty. The slow, excruciatingly painful, and nauseating recovery from cancer treatments were the catalyst for every riff and note on this album. However, my will to live and be with my brothers Justin, Dave, Mike, and co-producer Ross Robinson, got me out of bed and running into the studio every day to get it all on tape.”

Frontman Mike Patton tells one of the major changes between the new album and the band’s debut release is an increased vocal presence from bassist Justin Pearson:

“…I would say about half of them vocals are JP. If you listen closely, you can really tell, because he’s got this crazy high screaming voice. And I knew that he had that from the get-go. I toured with The Locust, and I’ve been friends with them for years. One regret that I have about our first record was that we didn’t use his voice enough. Like, it’s a total weapon to have in our arsenal. So when I was writing the lyrics I was very conscious of, ‘OK, wait, that’s for him. That’s for me.’ It’s a ping-pong kind of vocal approach. And I think we did pretty good.”

Adds Crain:

“‘Reign Of Error‘ was recorded almost as quickly as it was written and I believe there’s a very good explanation for it. I haven’t told anybody this before, least of all the rest of the band or Ross, but I honestly felt a strong presence in the studio that day. Those riffs flew out of me and when Dave sat down at his kit it was almost as if we’d played that song a thousand times before.

It literally just happened so fast. Bam! One take. I’m not trying to paint a dark or fantasy-like story either. Having just escaped death and still healing from my cancer treatments I was incredibly sensitive to energy and the other side. There was someone else there. Not evil but benevolent and inspiring.

I honestly believe it was Dave’s old bandmate and friend Jeff [Hanneman, late Slayer guitarist]. I think he just wanted to jam with his friend again and perhaps did so through me. There I said it. Whether people believe it or not I really don’t care. I’m just grateful that I had that experience.”

“II” track-list:

01 – “Love Without Love”

02 – “Animal Espionage”

03 – “Heart Reformer”

04 – “Strong and Wrong”

05 – “Ants and Dragons”

06 – “Nightclub Canary”

07 – “Christian Missile Crisis”

08 – “Reign Of Error”

09 – “Imposter Syndrome”