Metal On Wheels: Hemorage Bus Tour

Six years ago, in my little town, Club 66 closed its doors. As the midway point between San Francisco and Portland, Ashland, Oregon makes perfect sense as a place to play between the bigger city shows. Until 2016, you could head over to Club 66 and catch a metal act or two several times a month, sometimes even multiple times in the same week. Since then, I think there has only been one metal show—Anthrax back in 2018 at the Ashland Armory.

In those glorious Club 66 days, San Francisco’s Hemorage came through several times. Today they returned, to play, WITHOUT leaving their tour bus.

Hemorage has creatively transformed touring with their playing-from-the-bus shows. They’ve been doing this since October of 2021, mostly in the San Francisco Bay Area. Previously they would set up near a venue with a much larger act and become the unofficial and unauthorized openers.





They made a few headlines after the cops shut them down in April before an Exodus show. Gary Holt gave them a positive shout out so the unauthorized aspect of their performances doesn’t seem to piss off the bigger names whose crowds they momentarily borrow.



The current tour had them making 17 stops in eight days as they covered much of the territory between Sacramento and Seattle. Several of the stops didn’t happen due to timing, and most had a change of time or location at the last minute, so if they are coming to your town, and you want to see one of these shows, you’ll want to follow them on Instagram and/or Facebook where they post the last minute updates.

On this afternoon in Ashland the time got changed from 2 to 6 p.m., and the venue moved to right next to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. The area in front of the old Black Swan Theater provided space for a circle pit. Seeing the looks on the old people’s faces that were heading to OSF was priceless. Some had big smiles and others looked horrified.

Is this the wave of the future? Will other bands follow suit? Who knows? All I know is Hemorage made the return of metal to Ashland, Oregon a lot of fun on this afternoon.