Void Rot Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Telluric Dismemberment"

Minneapolis death/doom metal quartet Void Rot premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Telluric Dismemberment", which will be out in stores this Friday July 22, 2022 via Everlasting Spew.

Check out now "Telluric Dismemberment" in its entirety below.