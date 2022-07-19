Alter Bridge Premiere Title Track To Their New Album “Pawns & Kings”
Alter Bridge will officially release their new record “Pawns & Kings” on October 14th via Napalm Records. Today the band premieres a first single and lyric video for the title track streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
“Pawns & Kings“ track-listing:
01 – “This Is War”
02 – “Dead Among The Living”
03 – “Silver Tongue”
04 – “Sin After Sin”
05 – “Stay”
06 – “Holiday”
07 – “Fable Of The Silent Son”
08 – “Season Of Promise”
09 – “Last Man Standing”
10 – “Pawns & Kings”
Current touring plans have the band out in Europe and the UK this fall with Halestorm and Mammoth WVH:
11/01 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle
11/02 Copenhagen, DEN – Falconer
11/04 Gothenburg, SWE – Partille Arena
11/05 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene
11/07 Katowice, POL – MCK
11/09 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal
11/11 Berlin, GER – Columbia Halle
11/12 Prague, CZE – O2 Universum
11/14 Budapest, HUN – Arena
11/16 Paris, FRA – Palais des Sports
11/18 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre
11/20 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
11/22 Munich, GER – Zenith
11/23 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall
11/25 Milan, ITA – Mediolanum Forum
11/26 Zagreb, CRO – Dom Sportova
11/28 Vienna, AUT – Wiener Stadthalle
11/30 Cologne, GER – Palladium
12/01 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggo Dome
12/05 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
12/06 Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro Arena
12/08 Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena
12/09 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
12/11 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
12/12 London, UK – O2 Arena
