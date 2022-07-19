Alter Bridge Premiere Title Track To Their New Album “Pawns & Kings”

Alter Bridge will officially release their new record “Pawns & Kings” on October 14th via Napalm Records. Today the band premieres a first single and lyric video for the title track streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





“Pawns & Kings“ track-listing:

01 – “This Is War”

02 – “Dead Among The Living”

03 – “Silver Tongue”

04 – “Sin After Sin”

05 – “Stay”

06 – “Holiday”

07 – “Fable Of The Silent Son”

08 – “Season Of Promise”

09 – “Last Man Standing”

10 – “Pawns & Kings”

Current touring plans have the band out in Europe and the UK this fall with Halestorm and Mammoth WVH:

11/01 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle

11/02 Copenhagen, DEN – Falconer

11/04 Gothenburg, SWE – Partille Arena

11/05 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene

11/07 Katowice, POL – MCK

11/09 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal

11/11 Berlin, GER – Columbia Halle

11/12 Prague, CZE – O2 Universum

11/14 Budapest, HUN – Arena

11/16 Paris, FRA – Palais des Sports

11/18 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre

11/20 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

11/22 Munich, GER – Zenith

11/23 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall

11/25 Milan, ITA – Mediolanum Forum

11/26 Zagreb, CRO – Dom Sportova

11/28 Vienna, AUT – Wiener Stadthalle

11/30 Cologne, GER – Palladium

12/01 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggo Dome

12/05 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

12/06 Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro Arena

12/08 Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena

12/09 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

12/11 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

12/12 London, UK – O2 Arena