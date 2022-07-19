Rings Of Saturn Cancel Summer European/UK Tour Amid Rising & Unpredictable Transportation Costs
Rings Of Saturn have cancelled their summer European/UK touring plans. The group has just returned home from a U.S. run in support of their recently released self-titled studio full-length.
A statement posted by the technical death metal outfit reads as follows:
“Due to raising and unpredictable transportation costs, Rings of Saturn will be cancelling any scheduled appearances in the EU/UK for the summer of 2022.”
