Rings Of Saturn Cancel Summer European/UK Tour Amid Rising & Unpredictable Transportation Costs

Rings Of Saturn have cancelled their summer European/UK touring plans. The group has just returned home from a U.S. run in support of their recently released self-titled studio full-length.

A statement posted by the technical death metal outfit reads as follows:

“Due to raising and unpredictable transportation costs, Rings of Saturn will be cancelling any scheduled appearances in the EU/UK for the summer of 2022.”