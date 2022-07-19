Spite Premiere New Track & Music Video “Dedication To Flesh”

Californian deathcore quintet Spite premiere a new official music video for the title track to their impending new studio full-length “Dedication To Flesh“. That album will be released on August 19th through Rise Records.

Tells frontman Darius Tehrani:

“‘Dedication To Flesh‘ is our foot print as band. We are here not only to stay but to conquer. Leave something personal and undeniable that people can’t look away from.”

Spite will be out on the road again as direct support to Carnifex this fall on the latter’s 15th anniversary tour for their 2007 debut album “Dead In My Arms”. Oceano, Left To Suffer and Crown Magnetar will join that trek as support acts:

09/23 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

09/24 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club

09/25 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

09/26 Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall

09/28 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

09/29 Denver, CO – Summit

09/30 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

10/01 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

10/02 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Saloon

10/04 Joliet, IL – The Forge

10/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10/06 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

10/07 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

10/08 Cleveland, OH – The Beachland Ballroom

10/10 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

10/11 Syracuse, NY – THE LOST HORIZON

10/12 Manchester, NH – Jewel Nightclub

10/13 Worcester, MA – Palladium (Upstairs)

10/14 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club

10/15 Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s

10/16 Richmond, VA – The National

10/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

10/19 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

10/20 Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live

10/21 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

10/22 Oklahoma City, OK – Whiskey Nights

10/23 Wichita, KS – TempleLive

10/25 Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall

10/26 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

10/27 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

10/28 Tucson, AZ – Encore

10/29 Pomona, CA – The Glass House