Spite Premiere New Track & Music Video “Dedication To Flesh”
Californian deathcore quintet Spite premiere a new official music video for the title track to their impending new studio full-length “Dedication To Flesh“. That album will be released on August 19th through Rise Records.
Tells frontman Darius Tehrani:
“‘Dedication To Flesh‘ is our foot print as band. We are here not only to stay but to conquer. Leave something personal and undeniable that people can’t look away from.”
Spite will be out on the road again as direct support to Carnifex this fall on the latter’s 15th anniversary tour for their 2007 debut album “Dead In My Arms”. Oceano, Left To Suffer and Crown Magnetar will join that trek as support acts:
09/23 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
09/24 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club
09/25 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone
09/26 Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall
09/28 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
09/29 Denver, CO – Summit
09/30 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
10/01 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
10/02 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Saloon
10/04 Joliet, IL – The Forge
10/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
10/06 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
10/07 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
10/08 Cleveland, OH – The Beachland Ballroom
10/10 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
10/11 Syracuse, NY – THE LOST HORIZON
10/12 Manchester, NH – Jewel Nightclub
10/13 Worcester, MA – Palladium (Upstairs)
10/14 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club
10/15 Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s
10/16 Richmond, VA – The National
10/18 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
10/19 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse
10/20 Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live
10/21 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
10/22 Oklahoma City, OK – Whiskey Nights
10/23 Wichita, KS – TempleLive
10/25 Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall
10/26 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
10/27 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
10/28 Tucson, AZ – Encore
10/29 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
