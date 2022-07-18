The Armed Premiere Live Version Of "Masunaga Vapors"
Almost one year after their live streaming event, post-hardcore outfit The Armed will release "Ultrapop: Live At The Masonic Temple" on Blu-ray and DVD on September 29. Below you can check out their live performance of "Masunaga Vapors" from the set.
You can catch The Armed live at the below booked shows:
7/15 Chicago, IL – Schubas
7/16 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
8/6 Katowice, POL – OFF Festival
8/18 Charleville-Mézières, FRA – Le Cabaret Vert
8/20 Bristol, UK – ArcTanGent
9/30-10/02 Joshua Tree, CA – Desert Daze
