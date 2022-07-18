Limp Bizkit Postpone European/UK Summer Tour Due To Fred Durst's Unspecified Medical Issues

Limp Bizkit have been forced to postpone their European/UK tour due to not otherwise specified medical issues being suffered by the group’s frontman Fred Durst. Tell the band concerning that matter:

“For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour. We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news.

Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit“