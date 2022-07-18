See: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Shouting At Fan For Lighting Flare During “The Number Of The Beast“ In Athens, Greece

Band Photo: Iron Maiden (?)

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson got understandably very upset during past Saturday’s show at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, after some mindless attendee of the concert lit a flare amid the group’s performance of their song “The Number Of The Beast“.





Here's what Dickinson had to tell the guy:

“The cunt with the fucking flare, I’ve gotta sing up here. You fucking cocksucker. You Greek cunt. All right. I’ve gotta fucking sing. All right. Fuck you.”



