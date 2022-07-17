Guttural Disease Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Debut Album "The Foreseen Deadline"

Bandung, West Java, Indonesia-based brutal death metal outfit Guttural Disease premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new debut album "The Foreseen Deadline", which was released July 16, 2022 via Brutal Mind Records.

Check out now "The Foreseen Deadline" in its entirety below.