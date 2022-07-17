Rhythm of Fear Premiere New Song & Music Video "Tears of Ecstasy" From Upcoming New Album "Fatal Horizons"

Florida thrash metal band Rhythm of Fear premiere a new song named “Tears of Ecstasy”, taken from their upcoming new album "Fatal Horizons", which will be out in stores October 14th, 2022 via MNRK Heavy.

Check out now "Tears of Ecstasy" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comment the band:

“When writing the music for ‘Tears of Ecstasy,’ we felt we had a song that took us in a new direction. We were careful not to force anything but allowed ourselves to naturally flow into the overall vibe. When we felt the structure was ready for lyrics, we took inspiration from Hellraiser. We summoned the spirit of the Hell Priest himself while channeling our inner Cenobites and put together some words of violence, aggression, and seduction. It’s a little homage to a favorite film of ours while asking the age old question: ‘are you willing to die for pleasure?’ Are you?”