Headline News

DevilDriver Bassist Diego “Ashes” Ibarra Parts Ways With Band

Californian metal outfit DevilDriver's bassist Diego “Ashes” Ibarra has exited the band. Ibarra had been with the group since 2016 replacing Chris Towning.

So far no replacement for Ibarra has yet been revealed. Late 2021 DevilDriver guitarist Neal Tiemann parted ways with the band. Cody Haglung has since taken over his role.

Explains Diego Ibarra his exit via social media:

“Hey everyone I just wanted to let you know I have officially parted ways with DevilDriver it was an honor to play with some of the most talented musicians thus far in my career. I wish DevilDriver the best and look forward to what the future holds and new musical chapters.”

DevilDriver are currently working on the second half of their “Dealing With Demons” reord. DevilDriver though have been relatively quiet amid the pandemic years since vocalist Dez Fafara shifted his personal priorities after an excruciating battle with COVID-19.