Soilwork Premiere New Music Video “Dreams Of Nowhere”

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

Swedish melodic death metal band Soilwork premiere their new music video for the song “Dreams Of Nowhere“, streaming via YouTube for you below. The outfit’s twelfth studio full-length “Övergivenheten” will be released on August 19th via Nuclear Blast.

Tells frontman Björn Strid:

“‘Dreams Of Nowhere‘ serves up an atmosphere that reminds you of our roots in the Swedish mid 90’s death metal scene, with soaring riffs that sends melancholic and beautiful chills down your spine, but still brings you to where the heart of the band lies in 2022. Lyrics deal with the constant battle between reality and escapism.”