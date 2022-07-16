Anthrax Premiere New Live Video “Bring The Noise” - Featuring Public Enemy’s Chuck D

Anthrax premiere a new music video from their upcoming “XL” release. The clip streaming below is the group’s cover of Public Enemy‘s “Bring The Noise“, which originally saw its release in 1991. Public Enemy‘s own Chuck D appears on this recently released live video of the collaboration.

Anthrax will be out on the road again, playing the below booked dates:

w/ Black Label Society and Hatebreed:

07/26 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

07/28 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

07/29 Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium

07/30 Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park

08/01 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

08/02 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theater

08/04 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live North Indiana

08/05 Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena

08/06 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

08/08 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom (no Hatebreed)

08/09 Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

08/11 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

08/12 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

08/13 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

08/15 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/16 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

08/19 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

08/20 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore (no Hatebreed)

08/22 Pittsburgh, PA – StageAE Outside

08/23 Toronto, ON – History

08/24 Trois-Rivieres, QC – Amphitheatre Cogeco

08/26 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

08/27 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (‘Tattoo The Earth‘)

08/28 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore (no Hatebreed)

w/ Municipal Waste:

09/27 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

09/29 Manchester, UK – Academy

09/30 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

10/01 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

10/03 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

10/04 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

10/06 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

10/08 London, UK – Brixton Academy

10/10 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique

10/11 Tilburg, NET – O13

10/13 Paris, FRA – Bataclan

10/14 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle

10/15 Leipzig, GER – Werk 2

10/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega Main Hall

10/18 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn

10/19 Stockholm, SWE – Annexet

10/21 Oulu, FIN – Tullisali

10/22 Turku, FIN – Logomo

10/23 Talinn, EST – Kultuurikatel

10/25 Warsaw, POL – Stodola

10/26 Frankfurt, GER – Batschapp

10/27 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

10/29 Brno, CZE – Sono

10/31 Budapest, HUN – Babra Negra

11/01 Zagreb, CRO – Culture Factory

11/02 Vienna, AUT – Arena

11/04 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz

11/05 Zurich, SWI – Komplex