Anthrax Premiere New Live Video “Bring The Noise” - Featuring Public Enemy’s Chuck D
Anthrax premiere a new music video from their upcoming “XL” release. The clip streaming below is the group’s cover of Public Enemy‘s “Bring The Noise“, which originally saw its release in 1991. Public Enemy‘s own Chuck D appears on this recently released live video of the collaboration.
Anthrax will be out on the road again, playing the below booked dates:
w/ Black Label Society and Hatebreed:
07/26 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
07/28 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
07/29 Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium
07/30 Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park
08/01 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
08/02 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theater
08/04 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live North Indiana
08/05 Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena
08/06 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
08/08 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom (no Hatebreed)
08/09 Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
08/11 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
08/12 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues
08/13 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
08/15 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/16 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
08/19 Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory
08/20 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore (no Hatebreed)
08/22 Pittsburgh, PA – StageAE Outside
08/23 Toronto, ON – History
08/24 Trois-Rivieres, QC – Amphitheatre Cogeco
08/26 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
08/27 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (‘Tattoo The Earth‘)
08/28 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore (no Hatebreed)
w/ Municipal Waste:
09/27 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
09/29 Manchester, UK – Academy
09/30 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
10/01 Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
10/03 Leeds, UK – O2 Academy
10/04 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
10/06 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
10/08 London, UK – Brixton Academy
10/10 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
10/11 Tilburg, NET – O13
10/13 Paris, FRA – Bataclan
10/14 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle
10/15 Leipzig, GER – Werk 2
10/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega Main Hall
10/18 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn
10/19 Stockholm, SWE – Annexet
10/21 Oulu, FIN – Tullisali
10/22 Turku, FIN – Logomo
10/23 Talinn, EST – Kultuurikatel
10/25 Warsaw, POL – Stodola
10/26 Frankfurt, GER – Batschapp
10/27 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn
10/29 Brno, CZE – Sono
10/31 Budapest, HUN – Babra Negra
11/01 Zagreb, CRO – Culture Factory
11/02 Vienna, AUT – Arena
11/04 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz
11/05 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
